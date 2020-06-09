Public anger mounts against French police

PARIS: France’s police watchdog said on Monday it had received almost 1,500 complaints against officers last year, as the country reels from protests against perceived racism and brutality.

About half of the complaints were for alleged violence against civilians, according to a report of the IGPN watchdog, with President Emmanuel Macron urging government to "accelerate" steps to improve police ethics amid widespread public anger over alleged abuses.

The presidency said Macron met on Sunday with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was set to hold a press conference later Monday, after some 23,000 people protested in several cities Saturday to demand "justice".

Demonstrators rallied in particular around the 2016 death in custody of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black man, in a case with echoes of the death of George Floyd, which has sparked mass protests against police racism in the United States.

The IGPN said complaints rose by nearly a quarter last year, when police were deployed for months of weekly "yellow vest" anti-government protests. The rallies often sparked tense confrontations that left several officers injured, but also civilians beaten or struck by rubber bullets.

According to an official count, about 2,500 demonstrators and 1,800 law enforcement agents were injured in yellow vest protests, which the IGPN said was at the origin of 310 of last year’s complaints. Violence and arson during the protests made world headlines, with rioters running amok in Paris and other cities, smashing shopfronts, torching cars and looting businesses.

But activists say two dozen people lost an eye as police used rubber bullets to rein in the rallies, and five lost a hand to stun grenades. In January, when police were dealing with a nationwide strike against pension reform, a riot officer was caught on camera punching a bloodied protester held down on his back. Another video showed an officer tripping a woman, and yet another a policeman firing a rubber bullet at point-blank range.