Guiding the budget

According to reports, an 11-member panel led by Asad Umar, was formed to offer budget guidelines to economic managers of Pakistan for the budget-making exercise of 2020-21. This policy advice was supposed to suggest changes to the upcoming budget in the light of the prevalent Covid-19 crisis. This is not the first time that such a committee of economists and technocrats was formed. In most governments such technocrats are a favourite choice of the decision-makers at the top, though how far the advice has been useful is another question. Since the budget is likely to be presented soon, there was hardly any time for the new team to review the current situation and draft recommendations before the budget was finalized. We know that budgets are in the making for at least a month before they take a final shape. This year’s budget will be a litmus test for the government, more than at any other time in recent history of the country.

As all indicators have been amply showing, national economic management has left much to be desired in the past two years, and now in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic the disarray is even more evident. The first is the absence of an efficient economic management team resulting from the lack of an effective leadership. Budget-making requires timely coordination among the various ministries that are supposed to contribute in the process, but when there is no vision at the top, the direction gets lost at the lower levels. It is not clear who is steering the economy, with various individuals sending different signals at different times. To take the economy forward at this crucial juncture, the Ministry of Finance needs to act proactively but if all indications are true it is unable to deal with the looming economic crisis.

The apparent disconnect among the various branches of economic management is likely to take its toll, and we will judge it by how much the new budget is different from the previous ones. A major indicator of a new approach should be evident in the amounts to be allocated to human development and social welfare. If this government is serious about changing the lot of the people, it must at least double the amounts allocated to heads such as education, health, clean drinking water, sanitation, power, infrastructure, good governance, and livelihood. Food security and social safety nets are another barometer of a government’s commitment to people’s development and welfare. If the overall allocation to these sectors remains nearly the same as has been the case for the past many years, the government should stop talking about change and accept that it is just another government, like many others in the past which had misplaced priorities and a near absent concern for the people.