Tue Jun 09, 2020
June 9, 2020

Candice Carty-Williams’s Queenie up for female comedy writing award

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams is among the novels shortlisted for an award for female comedy writing.

The book is shortlisted in the published comic novels category of The Comedy Women In Print Prize.It is up against novels including The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary and Reasons To Be Cheerful by Nina Stibbe.

Helen Lederer, who founded the awards last year, said: “Judging and managing the prize in lockdown was interesting – but we got there.”Other books shortlisted in the published comic novels category include Big Girl, Small Town by Michelle Gallen, The Blessed Girl by Angela Makholwa, Abbi Waxman’s The Bookish Life Of Nina Hill and Frankissstein by Jeanette Winterson.

