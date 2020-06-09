Pakistan rejects India’s ‘mischievous’ bid to twist PM’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday rejected Indian foreign ministry’s “mischievous” attempt to twist the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan over terrorism.

“The Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement of June 5 is a continuation of their desperate campaign to divert international attention from India’s state terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its continuing crimes against the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added the Indian foreign ministry even “twisted” the remarks of Prime Minister Khan, condemning the “mischievous attempt”.

It reminded New Delhi once again that Pakistan had been the principal victim of terrorism, including terrorism perpetrated against Pakistanis from across the border.“Tens of thousands of our citizens have lost their lives, while thousands of our valiant law enforcement personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice in Pakistan’s resolute fight against terrorism,” it said, adding even Pakistan’s sacrifices and contribution to combating terrorism were recognised by the international community.

“Senior Indian officials and other Indian commentators have frequently boasted about destabilising parts of Pakistan and of their nefarious designs to use terrorism as state policy against Pakistan,” said the Foreign Office. It added the “Hindutva-driven saffron terror” against India’s minorities, Indian state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir, and India’s use of terrorism as an instrument to destabilise its neighbours had been exposed.

“It is India that is seeking to distort and misrepresent the report of the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to promote its anti-Pakistan propaganda,” it said. The Foreign Office expressed the hope that the international community will not be misled by India’s statements.

“Pakistan’s role as a facilitator to the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan has been widely acknowledged by the relevant international partners. Pakistan had, since the beginning of the Afghan Peace process, alerted the international community about the role of spoilers in the region, who do not wish to see peace, stability and prosperity return to Afghanistan and waste no opportunity to create obstacles in the successful advancement of the peace process,” it said.

“We wish to reiterate that all relevant partner countries must guard against such attempts, while supporting the process for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan,” it added.