SC asks govt to draft legislation to deal with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked the federal government on Monday to draft legislation to tackle Covid-19 outbreak and its effects.

The CJP, heading a four-member larger bench which heard a suo moto case regarding coronavirus pandemic, asked how policy could be formulated through executive orders as it should be formulated under a law.

The attorney general said the federal government had taken steps to ensure coronavirus SOPs. He said specific laws had been made by provincial governments.The CJP said work could not be done through press conferences. There should be a law regarding the pandemic, he added.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the virus did not differentiate between provinces, adding people were dying because of it and something should be done. He said people should take the coronavirus seriously as 100,000 cases had been reported now.

Counsel of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said testing capacity had been increased to 30,000 tests per day. Upon that, the CJP said 30,000 tests were not enough for a country with a 200 million population. The NDMA counsel also informed the bench that 100 laboratories had been set up across the country to conduct coronavirus tests.

Justice Ahmed said the number of laboratories were not sufficient as there should be 100 laboratories in Karachi alone. The court asked authorities to ensure sanitary workers were provided with the needed protective equipment to carry out their daily work.

The top court also withdrew its decision to open markets and shopping malls over the weekend and allowed the government to form its own policy in that regard.Justice Ahsan said people had no awareness about the virus as many people did not follow the SOPs during Eid-ul-Fitr. During the hearing, the bench also asked about the locusts attack in different parts of the country.

The NDMA counsel said they were leasing a plane from Turkey for spray in locust-hit areas. The court directed the federal government to submit a report regarding locusts attack. The court also asked the federal government to submit the details of the damages caused due to the locust attacks and the cost of importing food in case of shortage in the country.