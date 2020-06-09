Virus cases may peak by end of July: Imran

By Newsdesk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Monday the country might face the peak of coronavirus cases by the end of July or August, as he made a passionate appeal to the public to stop flouting SOPs to prevent burdening hospitals.

“I appeal to the nation to show seriousness in adopting SOPs (standard operating procedures), lest it could put the lives of yourself and your near ones at risk,” he said in a televised public message.

The Prime Minister’s statement came as the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 104,000 with 2,079 deaths. Pakistan is now witnessing a daily surge of nearly 5,000 Covid-19 cases.

Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are the latest high-profile political personalities who were tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The railways ministry said Rashid was not showing any virus symptoms, but he had undergone self-isolation for two weeks.

The Prime Minister emphasised that easing of lockdown was never meant the virus had faded away. “We are aware that the virus is here to stay, but we have to slow down its spread through precautions,” he said, regretting about the casual attitude of the people towards the pandemic.

Khan mentioned the government had lifted the lockdown to facilitate the general public, particularly poor and labourers. “However, it has some conditions attached with. Carry on with your business but also mind the SOPs,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister called upon public to wear masks as, he said, research showed its effectiveness with 50 per cent reduction in the spread of the virus. He warned that ignoring Covid-19 SOPs could greatly risk the lives of elderly and other people with underlying health conditions. However, he said even the United States with 100,000 virus deaths had eased lockdown as no country could prolong it in view of inflation and poverty.

Khan said gradual opening of routine business was aimed at slowing down the spread of Covid-19 to avoid burden on hospitals. He said efforts were afoot to arrange 1,000 more beds with oxygen supply for Intensive Care Unit across the country during the current month. He further said an application “Pak Nigehban” had been introduced allowing users to see availability of beds and ventilators in real-time at various health centres across the country.