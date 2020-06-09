Webinar highlights Balochistan’s rich culture

Islamabad:The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) and Hast-o-Neest on Sunday organised an online webinar on the culture of Balochistan to highlight the significance of rich culture province.

The scholars, artists and conversationists poured light on Baloch culture and its significance, efforts made for its safeguarding and conservation. Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said that Balochistan is a huge mountainous plateau, where water is scarce, except for emerald green oasis settlements, where fruit farms and wheat fields merge beautifully in the backdrop of rugged, mountainous ranges.

He said that Balochistan province has the biggest land area and the smallest population (6.5 million) amongst the four provinces in the country. "The Baloch culture is known as one of the beautiful cultures in the world, which has been proved to be one of the oldest and strongest cultures of the world," he said. Scholor Dr Abdul Rehman said that Cultural landscape of Balochistan is rich and affluent with various ethnic groups.

He said Brahvi, Balochi and Pashtoon tribes in Balochistan were known for their hospitality. "Balochistan is like home to some of the most ancient civilisations, especially the noted Mehrgarh civilisation," he said.

Dr Farzand Masih said Balochistan was a distinct land with distinct folk heritage and It is also a cradle of world's oldest civilization. He said it was high time that the colours of this province should be projected on national level adding that Folk arts and their practitioners need patronage and encouragement. Scholar Saifullah Nasar said the Baloch culture was full of traditions, arts and crafts. Baluchistan is also known for its tribes and festivals with distinct feature of Baloch culture is the storytelling tradition. "Baloch culture is rich in folk music dances and songs," he said.