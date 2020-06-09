CDA developing smart, innovative project management system

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to develop an innovative and real-time project management system to monitor the progress of the development projects in Islamabad.

The aim of introducing such project management system is to make certain the timely completion of the ongoing development projects in the federal capital.

The system is designed in such a way that monitoring of ongoing projects will be made a click away from CDA. For this project, CDA intends to install monitoring cameras at all on-going project sites; these cameras will then be connected to the central monitoring system at the Conference Room of CDA headquarters.

The system will thereof produce live streaming of projects and real-time work progress data around the clock. The monitoring cameras initially, have been installed at work sites at G-7/G-8 underpass and at Burma Bridge as well.

With time, the system is to be expanded to other development worksites including that of Capital Hospital and Park Enclave. To provide easy access, an application for the monitoring system will be developed in the near future. After the brief halt due to COVID-19, CDA has restarted all the development works in Islamabad. The CDA administration is keen to ensure the completion of the current projects within the given time period.