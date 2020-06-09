FPCCI concerned over exchange rate erosion

Islamabad:Senior vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Business Panel, Mian Zahid Hussain has expressed concern over exchange rate erosion and called for steps to arrest the decline in value of rupee.

The falling rupee will support exports to some extent but it will increase the cost of imports, jack up the cost of all developmental projects including Diamer-Bhasha Dam, increase the price of raw material and trigger inflation.

He said that erosion in the value of rupee is not good for the economy but it is still less than many emerging markets for which credit goes to the governor of the State Bank.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that rupee was down by 3.3 percent from Jan 20 to May 04 while the South African currency lost 21.6 percent of value during the same period. Similarly, the Turkish currency lost 16.5 percent and India rupee was down by 6.2 percent.

Other economies also suffered as investors pulled back their money but that fall in the value of Bangladeshi and Egyptian currencies were insignificant.

Around 27 billion dollars were pulled out of the markets of developing countries in the months during the global financial crisis of 2008 but 59 billion dollars were pulled out from emerging markets in one month during the corona crisis.

He noted that local economic activities have taken a blow in Pakistan like many other countries and the situation may not improve in the short-term. The prevailing conditions can be improved by a reduction in interest rates which should be considered seriously, he demanded.