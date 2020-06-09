RDA digitalises land record

Rawalpindi: Following the prime minister's policy of ease in doing business, Chairman Rawal­pindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Ammara Khan Monday inaugurated the digitalisation of land records in the Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Murtaza said the purpose of digitalisation was to preserve the records in a modern, innovative way, which will not be lost in any case. Director Admin and Finance Khalid Javed Goraya, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, and others were also present on the occasion.