President stresses adopting e-office culture

Islamabad:President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for adopting Innovative Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) at the public departments to improve their performance and efficiency.

Speaking at the launch of the website of Ministry of Maritime Affairs here, the President said the world had switched over to paperless environment and the government organizations in Pakistan also needed to adopt the culture of E-office.

President Alvi said the fourth industrial revolution through internet, virtual reality and Artificial Intelligence, had changed the pattern of life as these technologies contributed to increased communication among people along with their enhanced productivity.

The President mentioned that social media tools were changing rapidly and public offices needed to ensure easy access of public government offices through effective use of these tools. He lauded the Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on the launch of website. Earlier, the minister briefed the president about the role and achievements of his Ministry.