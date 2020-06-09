Do not give in to pressure, Miandad tells Babar

ISLAMABAD: Batting legend Javed Miandad Monday urged prolific batsman Babar Azam not to take any kind of pressure in the upcoming series against England, saying that he was fully capable of leading the national squad.

“You (Babar) are the king of cricket and people know it well. You don’t need to take any kind of pressure,” Miandad said in a video.Miandad was of the view that knowing English was not important to excel in the game. “Cricket, not English, is the only criteria for cricket because there are so many non-English speaking countries in the world. You (Babar) can speak in Urdu and let someone translate it,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that recently former pacer Tanvir Ahmed said that Babar needs to upgrade his personality by changing his dressing sense and improving his spoken English.