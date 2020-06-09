close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

Dr Lubna completes IOC diploma

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Major (r) Dr Lubna Sibtain, member POA Medical Commission, has successfully completed IOC Diploma in Sports Medicine, enhancing the prospects of future role of women in the country.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) enrolled her on the two-year long distance learning diploma as part of the Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes program of the International Olympic Committee. The POA congratulated Dr Lubna for successfully completing the diploma.

