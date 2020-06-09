PSB forms body to review sports policy

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that met in Islamabad on Monday has formed a five-member body to review National Sports Policy 2005 considering the prevailing scenario especially ground realities after the approval of 18th Amendment.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and participated by all the members. A five-member committee has been formed to go through the sports policy that was revised in 2005 following its approval in 2002. The committee members are Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan, Secretary IPC, one of the former renowned sportsmen, representative of the HEC and legal advisor of the PSB.

The committee has been empowered to finalise the initial draft in one-month time.“The body has been given the task to look into the sports policy, suggest changes according to the prevailing scenario and finalise the initial draft in one month. The draft will then be circulated amongst all the stakeholders for their consideration and review. After getting the feedback from them, the final draft would be forwarded for prime minister’s approval,” an IPC ministry official, when contacted, said.

He added that there was a dire need to make some changes in the policy following the 18th Amendment in the constitution.The policy was revised in 2005 but was never reviewed following the 18th Amendment in 2012 that saw provinces taking over the sports ministry. Pakistan could be one of the few countries across the world where central government does not have a sports ministry. Whenever a national contingent competes at international level it competes under the national flag. Provinces are not recognised at international sports competitions. Players are known and respected by the country they belong to.

“In such a scenario there is a need to make some changes in the policy. The committee has been given all the powers to suggest changes and prepare initial draft. These changes will be given time for a review by the stakeholders, who would be free to suggest and mention if there is something wrong and needs to be corrected,” the official added.