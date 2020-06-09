Cricket board helps out 161 stakeholders

LAHORE: As many as 161 key stakeholders of Pakistan cricket benefitted from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s one-off welfare initiative, the PCB confirmed after the payment process was completed on Monday.

According to a PCB press release, the initiative was launched last month to provide financial relief to first-class cricketers, match referees, scorers and grounds staff facing hardships due to an abrupt halt on cricket activities following the Covid-19 outbreak. This had resulted in the loss of additional income opportunities for these stakeholders during Ramazan after the government announced suspension of all sports activities and events due to the pandemic.

The beneficiaries from the cricket board’s scheme hail from 51 cities, including far-flung areas such as Chaghi, Dadu, Dera Murad Jamali, Hub, Layyah, Mardan, Thatta and Turbat.

The PCB has provided support to 93 grounds staff, 31 scorers, 21 match officials and 16 first-class cricketers through the scheme under the following criteria:

1. First-class cricketers who featured in the 2018-19 season and have played at least 15 first-class matches in the past five seasons from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

2. Match officials and scorers who have officiated in PCB-organised events over the past two seasons.

3. Grounds staff that had been employed by the now defunct regional/district cric­ket associations before 1 January 2013 (should have approximately eight years of service).

Those falling in the aforementioned categories should have been unemployed.

Consequently, first-class cricketers, meeting the above criteria, received Rs25,000 each, followed by match officials (Rs15,000 each) and scorers and ground staff (Rs10,000 each).