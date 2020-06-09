Saleem Malik submits replies to ICC’s questions

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik, who submitted his replies to 24-page queries to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, said Justice (r) Qay­yum’s report lost its value the moment he admitted he let some cricketers off the hook.

Talking to media in Lahore after submitting the long awaited answers to questions by the ICC, Malik said he was the only cricketer who was suffering because of the report. “Justice Qayyum’s report lost all its value when in a TV programme he admitted he deliberately let some leading cricketers off the hook. That means that whole exercise was meant for only me. When a report shows bias it loses its worth,” he said.

The former captain said he had been singled out despite the fact that his contributions to Pakistan cricket were second to none. “I always tried to play my part in Pakistan’s victories. The time has come when my case should be seen at par with others. I have been the victim all these years despite the fact that a court of law has cleared me from all charges. Now I have become a grandfather and am still seeking justice.”

Malik said he never named any player for his suspect role in match-fixing. “The fact of the matter is that everyone served Pakistan cricket in the best possible way and that was the reason we were the best in the 1990s. Everyone put in his contribution in Pakistan’s success. What pinches me is that I am the only one who was singled out and made to face tough times.”

Malik called on the ICC to wake up and deal with his case on the same lines as other cricketers. “I don’t think the ICC has dealt with my case fairly. When my case comes up, the ICC becomes a silent spectator. I also need justice after suffering from decades of isolation.”

Malik said the ball was now in the PCB’s court. “Now I believe the PCB will decide my case in two weeks. If not, I will ask the media to keep reminding them.”He supported the idea of introducing a law against match-fixing. “That will be a good step as it will help in reaching the truth,” he said.