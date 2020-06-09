Doctors hope Hasan will get fit without surgery

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has responded positively to the virtual rehabilitation session after his latest back injury as his specialists hope that he will not be needing surgery while he is expected to return to competitive cricket soon.

Hasan last week underwent an online rehabilitation session under the supervision of Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, spinal therapist Prof. Peter O’Sull­ivan of Australia and the medical team of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The panel was satisfied over the outcome of the opening session and will continue to closely monitor Hasan’s progress over the next five weeks before deciding future line of action.PCB Director (Medical and Sports Sciences) Dr Sohail Saleem said: “Hasan got injuries on the same area of his body twice in less than a year and it was not a normal thing. Consequently, after consulting some of the best and most experienced specialists and getting their feedback Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression.”

Meanwhile, the PCB announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan till his return to competitive cricket. The PCB made the decision after Hasan missed out on a central contract due to the injury.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “Hasan is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory. It is the PCB’s responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness.”

“Hasan is young and energetic cricketer who has a lot of cricket left in him. Like most of his followers, the PCB will like to see him regaining complete fitness so that he can resume normal services for Pakistan team.”

Hasan was diagnosed with excessive stress in his lower back by the PCB medical panel in late April. Prior to that, Hasan had complained of a back problem in September 2019, which had eventually forced him to pull out of the tour of Australia.