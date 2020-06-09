Power demand outlook reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Karachi’s electricity demand is expected to rise to almost 4,100 megawatts (MW) by 2023, requiring an additional supply of 1,400 MW, which could be met through construction and upgrade of grid stations in Karachi West and Bin Qasim areas, a statement said on Monday.

According to an official handout, a conclusion to this effect was reached in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, held to review the future demand-supply outlook of Karachi, and deliberate possible measures to supply additional power to the metropolis through the national grid to meet the future requirements.

The meeting was informed that to meet the future requirements of Karachi, Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) had given the requisite approvals for the supply of 500MW from K2/K3 project.