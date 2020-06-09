Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker on Monday, dragged down by importers’ dollar demand, while uncertainty over the upcoming budget kept traders cautious.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.62 against the dollar, down from the previous closing of 163.30. The rupee lost 30 paisas to settle at 163.80 against the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the currency came under pressure again due to renewed dollar demand from importers and companies. “We saw an increased dollar demand emerging from importers. Budget uncertainties also hurt sentiments,” a dealer at a local commercial bank said.