Dr Lubna completes IOC diploma in sports medicine

KARACHI: Member Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Medical Commission Dr Lubna Sibtain has successfully completed IOC Diploma in Sports Medicine.

According to POA, she was enrolled on this two-year Long Distance Learning Diploma as part of the Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes programme of the International Olympic Committee.

POA said it was delighted that Maj (R) Dr Lubna had completed diploma in Sports Medicine organised under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee. This two-year Long Distance Learning Programme will enable Lubna to assist the sports family of Pakistan, in particular the athletes, to better understand sports medicine during their sporting careers, POA said.It said Dr Lubna did a tremendous job over the course of these two years. For doing the course, she had to leave her private practice.