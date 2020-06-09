PSB forms five-member body to review 2005 sports policy

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday constituted a five-member committee to review the 2005 sports policy in line with the 18th amendment, an insider told ‘The News’.

This was decided in the 88th meeting of the PSB Executive Committee which was chaired by the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad on Monday.

The committee will be headed by the Secretary IPC and will include Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president, a representative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the legal advisor of the PSB.

The committee will submit its draft recommendations with the IPC within one month. According to a well-placed source in the PSB, the draft will then be shared with all stakeholders and their input will be taken before finalising the things.

This was the most pressing point on the five-member newly-formed PSB ExCo agenda. After devolution of sports through 18th amendment passed in 2010 major responsibility now rests on the shoulders of the provinces. This has left sports in difficult situation as due to lack of budget the PSB had to struggle to run sports at the central level. Sending teams abroad, funding federations, hiring foreign coaches, importing equipment, holding camps and administering other several important affairs were obstructed due to lack of budget during the last few years.

Sources said that the matter was hotly debated in the meeting. During the last few years, the national federations found it too difficult to administer their sports because of little assistance from the federal government.

Sources said that amendments may be made to the sports policy 2005 after taking input from the stakeholders. Sources said that the PSB ExCo also discussed the issue of cash prizes not falling within the existing cash awards policy. For this purpose, the source said, a summary would be sent to the Prime Minister so that a suitable amount could be given to all those athletes who have done a great job for the country at different levels in their respective disciplines.

Two-time snooker world champion Mohammad Asif, two-time beach wrestling world champion Mohammad Inam, paralympics athletics hero Haider Ali and former World No1 and two-time WBC world silver champion Mohammad Waseem may benefit from the step.

Resumption of sports activities amid COVID-19 pandemic was also discussed. Commenting on the decision of the PSB ExCo to constitute a committee to review the sports policy, former Director General PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera said he thinks it would work. “If stakeholders’ input is taken before a final decision I hope it will be effective,” Ganjera told ‘The News’.

“Pakistan Tennis Federation President will also be a member. I think he is a far-sighted person and knows the things and he may take the things along,” Ganjera said. He suggested that the provincial sports boards’ input also would be required as they are vital components of the sports system and they will have to do most of the things.