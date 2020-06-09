Hasan Ali could return sooner than expected

KARACHI: Facing a career-threatening back injury, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali must have taken a sigh of relief after it was revealed that he won’t have to undergo surgery to resolve the problem.

However, Hasan, who was one of the heroes of Pakistan’s stunning title-winning triumph at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, will have to undergo five weeks of rehabilitation. The decision to rule out surgery was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board after Hasan responded positively to an online session.

Hasan, who lost his central contract last month, will have his medical expenses covered by the PCB until he achieves full recovery, and also get additional financial assistance from the board’s welfare fund, a safety net reserved only for retired players in dire need.

His back injury, diagnosed as an intervertebral disc protrusion, could have led to a surgery in a worst-case scenario. The PCB, after consulting local doctors, had planned to fly Hasan to Australia. However, with lockdowns and travel restrictions in place across the globe, the board resorted to seeking medical advice online, and had him undergo a two-hour rehabilitation session under the watch of a two-person panel: Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir and Australian spinal therapist Peter O’Sullivan. The committee ruled out the need for an operation, opting to carry on with the treatment involving conservative rehabilitation for the next five weeks, with further decisions to be made only after fresh scans are conducted.

“Hasan Ali picking up injuries around the same area twice in less than a year was not a normal thing,” Dr Sohail Saleem, the PCB director of medical and sports sciences, said in a statement. “Consequently, we consulted some of the best and most experienced specialists and it is heartening to hear their feedback following the opening online rehabilitation session in which Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression.”

Hasan suffered the injury last season during the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Lahore, following which he underwent a seven-week rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in the same city. He was declared fit for the final round of the tournament, only to suffer a fresh injury — a rib fracture — in November that ruled him out for another six weeks. He consequently missed Pakistan’s international commitments during the season, but returned after another spell of rehab ahead of the PSL.

The injury, as well as a run of average form, resulted in Hasan’s omission from the 2020-21 central-contract roster, which will come into effect from July 1. His contract for the previous season, though, will be active until June 31, technically qualifying him for medical cover. —with inputs from agencies