Petrol relief

This refers to the letter 'Petrol panic' (June 8, 2020) by Huma Arif. I agree with the writer. The public is already suffering in this Covid-19 pandemic and the shortage of petrol is creating worrisome issues for the public.

The residents of Turbat are facing the same problem as the residents of other cities are facing. We appeal to the concerned authorities to take the issue seriously and solve the problem of petrol to give relief in this pandemic.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech