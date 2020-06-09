Truth must out

A quick search reveals that there are 40 airlines that have never suffered a fatal accident in their history. The list includes budget airlines like Easyjet and Ryanair – so it can't be a money issue only. On the other hand, PIA has had two fatal accidents in the past five years (many more over its history). No matter what the outcome of the inquiry of the recent plane crash, it is clear that there's a problem. The nation needs to be absolutely clear that plane crashes are not normal.

Our nation's collective tendency to get defensive and not introspect leads us to push issues under the carpet for them to arise again later. I hope for the sake of future generations that the PIA management comes out clean, not to point blame but to prevent future avoidable loss of life. The officers in the inquiry board had taken an oath to serve Pakistan with their life, if needed – the least they can give Pakistan is the truth.

Hasan Raza

Karachi