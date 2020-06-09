For a struggling economy like ours, the outbreak of Covid-19 could not have come at a more worse time since the overall economic outlook in Pakistan were already at a low ebb. For the oil industry in particular, Covid-19, along with a persistent lockdown of business activity, is turning out to be a continuous disaster with no end in sight. The country’s oil sector has to also grapple with poor decision-making being done by Ogra, which severely lacks clear-cut, result-oriented policies to drive the industry out of the crisis. Currently, the oil sector demands some drastic measures to be taken immediately.

Oil tends to be the lifeblood of the modern economy because it is an essential raw material for key economic activities and holds an undeniable strategic value for the country. However, for an oil-dependent economy like ours, state-controlled oil prices have both short and long-term devastating consequences. In such a gloomy scenario, the best option would be to deregulate oil prices to address the supply chain issues and also to smoothen oil companies’ costs and profit margins. Deregulation of petroleum prices will help oil refineries to invest in further expansion and the OMCs would also be able to expand their storage capacity and retail networks.

Syed Ovais Akhtar

Karachi