Soyem of seven drowned children held

SUKKUR: The soyem of the seven children including two brothers and sister who had drowned in the Indus near Bhuleri Shah Kareem in Thatta was held on Sunday which was largely attended by relatives and neighbours.

All the children hailing from Bhuleri Shah Karim near Jhirak had drowned on Friday. The tragedy struck when the seven children were bathing in the river when one of them was swept away by strong currents. The friends in order to save him took the risk of stepping into the fast currents, but were similarly swept away. Local people tried to rescue the children but failed to do so and after almost four hours all seven were pulled out as dead. Those who lost their lives in the tragedy were identified as Kounj Bibi (7), Benazir (09), Bashira (09), Aamir (07), Rafiq (07) Rahim Bakhash (09) and Azam (6).

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammed Abbas Balouch and Deputy Commissioner Thatta initiated inquiry over the tragic incident on the orders of the Chief Minister Sindh. The parents of the drowned children alleged that the district administration did not provide them with ambulances nor professional divers were arranged despite their repeated requests.