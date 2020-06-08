Money lenders kill debtor by setting him ablaze

SUKKUR: Two money lenders allegedly killed a young man for failing to return the money by setting him on fire in Shikarpur on Sunday. According to initial information, Maqsood Ahmed Jakhiro resident of Shikarpur had taken some loan from Lal Bakhash and Azeem Jakhro. Both were forcing Jakhiro to return the money which the latter could not. On Sunday, both the lender allegedly thrashed Maqsood Ahmed Jakhiro and set him ablaze after throwing oil over the injured man. The fire caused over 80 per cent burns on the body of the deceased and he passed away mercilessly, unhelped. The police are claiming to be pursuing the alleged killers.