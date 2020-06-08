People at their own

Akram Shaheedi

Corridors of power in the federal capital seem to be oblivious of the implication of the narrative of let the contagion take its own course considering people offer the ultimate solution to the pandemic. This laissez faire policy of the government has apparently shifted the responsibility to the people to contain and exterminate the Covid-19 virus that has been spreading and killing the people with vengeance. Its ferocity has been continuing and gaining grim momentum in the face of government’s declared reluctance to enforce comprehensive restrictions measuring up to the challenge of the pandemic. The entitlement of state as motherly- figurehead is in tatters indeed.

It is uphill task at this stage when pandemic is on the rise and its receding seems a far-fetched cry when reviewed in the context of ground realities. The action plan based on ‘saving lives and livelihood’ simultaneously may result in mind-numbing results in the final analysis. Already the infection has touched the abhorrent figure in the closest proximity, or more, of one hundred thousand by the end of the last week. The peak is yet expected during the second fortnight of the current month, if not later. The staggering figures may sink the whole country in the morass of the pandemic with chilling accumulative pitfalls for the lives and the livelihood, God forbid! The countries those had rationalised the policy of lockdown by according priority to save lives were now reaping the dividends because they had succeeded in saving the lives of their citizens and the resultant recovery of their economies on the fast track trajectory.

The message of the government to the people of the Pakistan is explicitly loud and clear: you are at your own and you have to fend for yourself from the rampage of the coronavirus as government was not contemplating to re-impose the lockdown. The abdication of the responsibility by government is though regretful but has thankfully made it abundantly clear to the people that they are in the midst of tempest without help from any side. Not shocking because its indications were quite clear in the beginning as the government was quite hesitant to impose full-fledged restrictions of lockdown to stem the pandemic. It may not be out of place to mention that the (WHO), doctors’ representative organizations including the world known experts have supported the easing of lockdown restrictions only after attaining the flattening followed by the dropping of the curve without pause. However, policy planners in Islamabad were not inclined to pay heed to the experts’ warning and decided to lift restrictions prematurely when the infection was surging to the exponential proportion. Proverbial ‘cart before the horse’ was the official policy in its dealing with the containment of the infection. Punjab government’s recent report on the extent of infection in Lahore should have forced the government to revise its policy but the fixation remained struck in a rut to the collective chagrin of the people.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has strongly criticised the government strategy that sabotaged the Sindh government’s strict policy to contain the contagion. It is widely believed that mixed messaging and unwarranted interference seemingly fabricated to scuttle Sindh government much acclaimed policy both at national and international levels, was upsetting the government leadership in Islamabad. PPP leader Maula Bux Chandio also recently referred to the excessive fiddling of the federal government in Sindh that had hugely contributed in the exponential surge of the infections in Sindh province.

This country can least afford the divisive politics, the government leadership is so fond of, during the telling times when national unity is the dire need to overcome the challenges fraught with existential threats. The ensuing aftermaths of these challenges if not forestalled with prudence may surely weave the net around the neck of its undertakers in the final analysis. The snowball impact may spare no one, and therefore the doubly egregious alacrity of vengeance may give way to tolerance, understanding, and accommodation to build national consensus to overcome the challenges those have the potential to tear into all walks of nation building process. The government leadership’s juggernaut imbedded in bullying is surely an abomination that will not bode well in any way. The underway witch-hunting may let loose the vicious cycle to undermine the edifice in its all forms and manifestations.

Politics of vendetta is cyclical and it comes home to roost to continue to ravage cascade of havocs on body politics as collateral. The lack of will and motivation on the part of government leadership for building bridges is not good news for the democracy. Every sane voice in the country has been earnestly advocating the urgent need of national unity, but to no avail so far. Nothing can be more hostile to the country than this type of political shenanigans.

The propensity of the incumbent leadership to get-it-alone to the exclusion of the other political forces may not see the light of the day anyway. The participatory/pluralistic democracy, reflecting the aspirations of the people, is the model that should guide the ruling party instead of the authoritarian rule behind the veil of democracy. The track record of the governance of this government may not surprise many for not translating many laurels in myriad fields qualifying for of worth mentioning. To substantiate the point only the failures and successes of the post corona period will be stated here because the Covid-19 has badly affected all countries across the board. No country, whether super power or the poor country could evade its ghastly negative effects to their economies and public health sectors in particular.

The people may ask the question to themselves if they are better off as compared to the previous government. The answer may be vastly in negative. The comparison is confined to the two governments for the sake of the convenience of all and sundry. The data and figures of the economy may lead the people to judge the former governments as better choice of them than the (PTI) government. Also the future prospects for them may seemingly look a faint-hope based on their experience during the last more than two years of this government. Their sufferings have multiplied relentlessly without respite. People have been bracing the hellfire of inflation cursing the mandarins because they find it difficult to make both ends meet especially those who are on the tether end of the food chain.

The platitudes of ‘mega corruption’ by the PTI leadership over and over seemingly have also lost its appeal among the people because most of the corruption cases could not stand the witness box ,or the national watchdog could not file references even after lapse of months or even years of custody of the accused. This has further intensified the growing views of political victimisation. Former Chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa while addressing the function of the judiciary stated,’ that the growing perception that accountability process being pursued in the country at present is lopsided and is a part of political engineering is a dangerous perception and some remedial steps need to be taken urgently so that the process does not lose credibility’.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was seemingly right when he stated as what happened to Saaf Pani Case including of Ashiana Housing Scheme those were registered to punish the PML-N president. He was talking to media after the Lahore High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N resident. Those cases seemingly have disappeared from the official utterances after browbeating the Opposition leader. The Ashiana Housing Scheme case has reportedly been taken up again by the national watchdog after former prime minister‘s media talk in Lahore. It is not difficult to imagine the obvious.

The employment situation was much better during the watch of previous governments, dollar parity with rupee was Rs104 now Rs160 and exports have not been showing corresponding increase despite unprecedented devaluation of the rupee, the ransacking of Debt Responsibly and Limitation Act due to heavy borrowings by the this government has pushed the country into unforgiving debt trap, import of reported about one million tones of wheat this year also means an embarrassment for the nation for losing the status of Pakistan as Food Secured Country attained during PPP government led by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. Downward revision of revenue generation targets by plugging the loopholes of corruption in the (FBR) and broadening the tax base has also hit the wall. In fact, the revenue collected by this government is less than the previous government in real terms when calculated keeping in view the level of devaluation.

The GDP growth estimated around 2.8% is now a forlorn hope. Dr. Hafeez Pasha, an eminent Economist who has served at the very high positions here in Pakistan and International Organizations predicted last year, ‘8 million people may go below poverty line during next two fiscal years (2019-20), inflation double digit, debt servicing will eat up Rs2.6 trillion as Pakistan needs to pay $40 billion during the period of two years’. His dire forecasting may be close to reality when seen the overall condition of the economy before coronavirus struck like a bolt from the sky.

