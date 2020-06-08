Punjab CM takes notice of bid to grab PU land

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a strict notice of the news aired on the media regarding an attempt to demolish the wall and grabbing the land of Punjab University.

The chief minister sought a report from CCPO Lahore and directed to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter along with submitting its report within 48 hours. Usman Buzdar ordered to initiate legal action against those involved in this act irrespective of anyone being influential.