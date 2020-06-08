Nowshera reports 22nd death from Covid-19

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera district reported the 22nd death from coronavirus on Sunday, said an official.Acting Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan Wazir said the latest victim from Covid-19 was Sarfaraz, a resident of Shah Gul Baba area of the district.

The official said the resident had been brought to the Qazi Medical Complex in a serious condition. His swab was taken and sent for investigation for coronavirus.Noor Wali Khan Wazir said the patient was put on a ventilator after his condition worsened and he lost life to the viral infection late at night.

It may be mentioned here that apart from 22 deaths in Nowshera, another 16 persons from the district have died in other parts of KP as well.As per the latest reports, nine more people tested positive for Covid-19. This put the tally of the confirmed patients of coronavirus at 391. The number of those who have defeated the viral infection was 166 on Sunday as one person recovered from the coronavirus.