Punjab CM orders slashing undue expenses in budget

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to focus on adopting austerity measures, ensuring financial discipline and slashing undue expenditures in the budget.

He was chairing a meeting in which Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab chief secretary, secretary law, secretary finance and other officials were also present. The chief minister said that we are facing extraordinary circumstances in view of coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that in the wake of prevailing situation, priorities would be focused on in the next fiscal year budget. He said that in the 2020-21 budget, the health department and social sector would be given complete attention and unnecessary expenditures would further be curtailed at every level.

Usman Buzdar said that by adhering to strict financial discipline policy, the government would focus on public welfare and progress.

The chief minister ordered for formulating a comprehensive programme in order to provide relief to masses in the next budget and added that the Punjab government would not put burden on the weak segments of society despite facing adverse financial conditions.

He stressed that solid steps would be taken to facilitate the common man. He disclosed that upcoming 2020-21 fiscal budget and Annual Development Programme would be based on factual statistics. -