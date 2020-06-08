Kidnapper of girl arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested a wanted criminal. The arrested person, Naveed, was accused of kidnapping a girl. He had been at large for the last eight months. Shahdara investigation police traced an 11-year-old runaway boy who had left his house upon being admonished by his parents.