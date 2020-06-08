Kidnapper of girl arrested

close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

LAHORE: Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested a wanted criminal. The arrested person, Naveed, was accused of kidnapping a girl. He had been at large for the last eight months. Shahdara investigation police traced an 11-year-old runaway boy who had left his house upon being admonished by his parents.

