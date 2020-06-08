UO professor dies of coronavirus

OKARA: Prof Khurshid Asghar, senior most professor of the University of Okara, died of coronavirus here on Sunday. He was among the founder professors of the varsity. He also played an important role in establishing the Computer and IT departments.

Body Found: The dead body of a rickshaw driver was found from fields near Mupalkay Canal in the jurisdiction of Chuchak police on Sunday. Some unknown persons hired the rickshaw of Nawaz Dogar at Phoolnagar for some destination. However, the rickshaw driver did not return home. Later, his body was found in fields. Chuchak police have started investigation.

PR employee attacked: A Pakistan Railways employee and his father were attacked by a group of armed men here on Sunday.

Imran Ijaz, a PR employee at Mandi Ahmadabad, had submitted an application to the higher authorities of the PR against alleged corruption of Station Master Muhammad Afzal of the Mandi Ahmadabad Railway Station.