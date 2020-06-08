Businessman having signs of corona, commits suicide

SIALKOT: A businessman committed suicide here on Sunday. Mubashar, businessman of surgical goods, ended his life by shooting himself at Noorabad village in the limits of the Uggoki police. It is told that the deceased was going through a severe depression for the last five days after having some signs of Covid-19. It is also told that since then Mubashar had locked himself in a room of his house and on June 6 he got himself tested for Covid-19 but the report had yet to come.