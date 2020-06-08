Shortage of flour, petrol: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest, sit-in in CM’s hometown

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to stage a sit-in in the hometown of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan against the artificial shortage of flour and petroleum products and hike in the prices of daily use items.

Speaking at a press conference, JI provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the sit-in would be held on June 11 in Swat district. The JI leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for responsible for the shortage of flour and petrol. “The so-called architects of Naya Pakistan have converted the country into a den of mafias where flour and petroleum products are not available and the unbearable price hike has made the lives of the people miserable,” he said.

Flanked by JI Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, he said that the sit-in was also aimed at putting pressure on the government to take early steps for overcoming the miseries of overseas Pakistanis. “This would be the first sit-in for resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The series of sit-ins would gradually be extended to other districts,” Mushtaq said. The series of protest demonstrations would be culminated with a big power show outside the parliament house and the Foreign Office in Islamabad, he added.

He said the standard operating procedures would strictly be followed during the protest sit-ins. He blasted the government for what he termed its complete failure on every front. He said the people started facing a host of problems after the formation of this government. “The corrupt practices have increased during the current government and the recent flour, sugar and petroleum scams are the worst examples of it. Prices of daily items went out of the affordability of the common people,” he added.“The government has also failed to take proper decision on important matters pertaining to internal and external affairs,” he said, adding that it failed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government was unable to provide safety kits to doctors and health staff battling the Covid-19 pandemic,” he maintained. He condemned the sacking of the employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills and said that the party, which never tired of making tall claims about providing jobs to 10 million people, had rendered millions jobless.He said the JI would not abandon the people in these testing times and would keep fighting for their rights.