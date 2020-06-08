close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 8, 2020

ICP Deputy Director Sports dies of coronavirus

National

BR
Bureau report
June 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: An eminent athlete and Deputy Director Sports of Islamia College Peshawar Irfanullah Kamran Marwat, died of Covid-19 in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 55.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at 2 pm at the Hockey Ground, behind Cenna Hall Hostel of University of Peshawar. He was laid to rest at the ICU graveyard. Despite the acute heatwave and restrictions on the movement of people as Covid-19 precautionary measures, a large number of people attended his last rites, observing six feet distance.

The late deputy director sports, who also worked as head of director campus security and administrative officer of Islamia College Peshawar, had been in self-quarantine shortly after Eidul Fitr. He had stopped visiting his office since May 25 after feeling coronavirus symptoms. The late officer was the younger brother of Saadatullah Marwat, Director of Sports, Fazle Haq College Mardan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan