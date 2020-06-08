ICP Deputy Director Sports dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: An eminent athlete and Deputy Director Sports of Islamia College Peshawar Irfanullah Kamran Marwat, died of Covid-19 in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 55.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at 2 pm at the Hockey Ground, behind Cenna Hall Hostel of University of Peshawar. He was laid to rest at the ICU graveyard. Despite the acute heatwave and restrictions on the movement of people as Covid-19 precautionary measures, a large number of people attended his last rites, observing six feet distance.

The late deputy director sports, who also worked as head of director campus security and administrative officer of Islamia College Peshawar, had been in self-quarantine shortly after Eidul Fitr. He had stopped visiting his office since May 25 after feeling coronavirus symptoms. The late officer was the younger brother of Saadatullah Marwat, Director of Sports, Fazle Haq College Mardan.