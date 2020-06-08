‘Make or break’ budget on the cards: Dr Ashfaque

ISLAMABAD: This time the country will witness the ‘make or break’ budget for 2020-21 and it is up to financial managers of the government what way they adopt for the budget, says eminent economist Dr Ashfaque H Khan.

In an exclusive talk with The News, Dr Ashfaque said the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the government of the day an opportunity to come up with the plan to provide ease to the masses in terms of slapping no more taxation, rather it should come up with the realistic revenue target which should not be more than Rs4,250 billion. He said that in his assessment, the FBR will be able to collect tax of Rs3,850 billion against the loft target of Rs 5,500 billion in the ongoing financial year 2019-2020. “And the government shouldn’t succumb to the pressure of IMF and instead it should refrain from fixing the inflated tax revenue of Rs5000 billion for next budgetary year 2020-21 as being demanded by IMF as the inflated target will have adverse impact on disbursements from divisible pool to provinces under the NFC Award,” he said.

Dr Ashfaque said the government should think of 220 million countrymen whose lives are at stake and provide them relief amid the increasing tentacles of COVID-19 across the country and should not treat the budget as business as usual, rather it should come up with budget based on relief keeping in view the prevalent abnormal situation emerged because of the pandemic.

While substantiating his argument, he said that based on the inflated target, inflated revenues are committed to the provinces under the NFC Award and based on the said inflated targets, provinces work out their development and expenditure plans and when the provinces do not get their share as per the inflated revenue target except Balochistan, they get agitated. Similarly, the federal government also works out its expenditure and development budget as per the revenue target and when the target is not achieved then development projects get affected and more importantly based on unreasonable target, the federal government also feels the heat at the end of the day and places cut on development budget.

To achieve the unreasonable target of Rs5,000 billion, Dr Ashfaque said that the government will have to go for additional taxation of Rs700-800 billion which is not possible as the current health of economy is not strong enough to bear the burden of more taxes and if the government goes for imposition of more taxes then economy the, which is already in tatters, will be left with no option but collapse. He also stressed his argument saying if the government opts for tax revenue target as being demanded by the Fund, there will be certain budgetary slippages which will lead to the financial indiscipline.

He suggested the government to divert maximum funds towards health and education sectors and increase its emphasis on upgradation of hospitals with more focus on provision of required facilitates to meet the increasing challenges emerged out of COVID-19. He said the budget should be even called as corona budget.

To a question, he said that currently the IMF programme is held in abeyance and if the government comes up with the budget based on more focus on health and education sectors with realistic revenue target based on no more taxation and plan with retainable expenditure, it will not annoy the IMF because of the abnormal situation across the world. He said it is high time for IMF to prove it a reasonable institution meant to help out the countries.

He said that the authorities should divert funds towards the health sector in a big way from the development projects that are completed just by 5-10 percent. However, the government should extend more funds to those projects which are completed by 70-80 percent to complete them.