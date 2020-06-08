5 martyred in clash with Indian forces in IOK

SRINAGAR: Five militants have been killed in a firefight in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK), police said Sunday, triggering clashes between locals and Indian forces in the territory.

At least 50 militants and 23 soldiers have died since April during outbreaks of fighting in the part of IOK.

The clash came just a week after two Pakistan embassy officials were expelled by New Delhi over spying allegations.

Officials and locals said the latest bout of violence started after Indian soldiers and counterinsurgency police cordoned off Reban village in the southern Kashmir valley early Sunday on suspicions that armed militants were hiding in a home.

A firefight broke out during which the five men were killed, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told AFP.

A police officer added to AFP that two more militants were suspected of being trapped inside the cluster of cordoned homes. Hundreds of villagers gathered on the streets near the firefight, throwing stones at Indian forces and shouting “Go India, go back”.

Police fired teargas and metal pellets to disperse the crowd, another police official told AFP on condition of anonymity. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Sunday´s fighting came a day after unknown gunmen shot dead a young man in the northern Sopore area. The motive was not known but police blamed militants for the killing.