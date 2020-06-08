Coronavirus in the corridors of power: Several Pak MPs died of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel, a member of the provincial parliament in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died of COVID-19 on June 3 just few days after testing positive for it with his son and entering intensive care in the capital, Islamabad.

On June 2, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, a provincial minister for human settlement for the region of Sindh, died of COVID-19. Munir Orakzai, a member of the National Assembly, who had apparently recovered from COVID-19 in early May, died on June 2 of cardiac arrest, reported local media. On May 20, two provincial lawmakers died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Shaheen Raza, a provincial assembly member in the eastern Punjab province, died in the province’s capital of Lahore. Syed Fazal Agha, a former governor of Balochistan and a member of the Balochistan legislature, died in Karachi the same day.

The central secretary-general of the Awami National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, began displaying symptoms of COVID-19 after attending the funeral for his brother, who had died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two members of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party have announced that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. The first was Imran Ismail, the governor of Sindh. The second was Asad Qaiser, the current Speaker of the National Assembly. Qaiser’s son and daughter are also reported to have caught the coronavirus.