Non-provision of PPEs: Young consultants threaten to suspend medical duties from 8th

ISLAMABAD: The Central Executive Committee of the Young Consultants Association (YCA), Pakistan has served a terse ultimatum on the government for immediate provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health professionals in all hospitals of the country, failing which they will en bloc suspend all medical duties effective June 8.

“All medical activities in OPDs and wards of government hospitals in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will be suspended if the government fails to provide PPE for all health professionals including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff by Monday,” YCA Pakistan’s Chairman Dr. Asfandyar Khan communicated in a video message released Saturday night.

“No PPE, no work,” Dr. Asfandyar warned, clarifying that the health professionals equipped with safety supplies will continue to treat the coronavirus patients with absolute zeal.

“We are willing to perform round-the-clock duties, but not without PPE, as that is akin to sending a soldier to the war without weapons,” he stated.

Dr. Asfandyar maintained that despite repeated requests to the government — right from the initial days of the outbreak — no measures had been taken for protection of health professionals, who were now affected by coronavirus by the dozens.

“There is already a serious dearth of health workers in Pakistan, and the frequency with which these frontline workers are contracting the virus, we may soon be facing yet another quandary — a bigger one perhaps. In other words, entire units may have to be shut down.”

The YCA chairman said each time they made a demand for the PPE, the government served a rejoinder saying all hospitals had been equipped with the protective gear.

“That being the case, where are the PPE going if they are not reaching the intended users?” Dr. Asfandyar questioned, demanding an investigation.

He warned the hospital administrations across the country against victimization of health workers if they refused to perform their duties in the absence of PPEs. “We will resist such tactics with full force,” he maintained.

Dr. Asfandyar also called for immediate release of incentives including a basic salary for health professionals, as pledged by the government.

He paid tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff who laid down their lives in the fight against the virus.