India becomes UNSC non-permanent member on 17th

ISLAMABAD: India will become non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two-year tenure on June 17, 2020.

The UN General Assembly will elect five states to two-year terms on the Security Council and this year elections would be held through a changed procedure because of COVID-19, which had forced postponement of all meetings at the UN till the end of the month.

The election is normally held in the UNGA hall through secret balloting, but this time there could be multiple venues about which details would be issued by Monday. The member states would cast ballots during designated time slots and at a specified venue because of restrictions on large gatherings.

India’s victory is almost secured because the seat has not been contested by any of the other countries from the region. India was last year nominated uncontested for this seat by the 55-member regional group, of which Pakistan is also a part.

India will, however, still be on the ballot. Under UN election rules for principal organs it would need to get a minimum of 129 votes to be declared successful if all 193 UN members take part in the voting. This apparently may not be a difficult task for Delhi because of the group’s endorsement.

If elected, it would be India’s eighth tenure at the Security Council as a non-permanent member. Newly elected members for the 2021-22 term would start their tenure from Jan 1, 2021.