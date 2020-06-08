Top bosses to mull over strategy to avert future POL supply crisis

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), refineries, Ogra, and senior officials of Petroleum Division (PD) will put their heads together on Monday (today) to review the petroleum products crisis keeping in view the latest stocks position of petroleum products and their availability to masses.

A strategy would also be carved out during the meeting to ensure that such situation does not happen in future. However, there are many pockets in the country where even after 7 days the severe crisis of POL supply stiff is very much there.

However, six oil marketing companies which had received show cause notices from the Ogra for not maintaining their stocks have submitted their replies to the regulator and from today (Monday) onward the Ogra will start hearing of the said OMCs on one by one basis prior to reach the decision to punish them, senior officials told The News.

The Ogra had issued show cause notices to six OMCs including Shell, Go, Hescol, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL), TOTAL, and Puma.

All the said OMCs have submitted their replies in response to show cause notices and each company wants to appear personally before the regulator to explain its positions and to this effect the Ogra will start hearing from Monday onward. After completion of hearing, the regulator will find itself in position to punish the OMCs involved in creating the POL supply crisis.

Attock Petroleum Limited, which is the oil marketing company of Attock Refinery Limited will appear today before the Ogra. The officials said many OMCs had moved their stocks to their depos and retail outlets located in various points of the country and the stock of Mogas (Petrol) is currently available for 12 days whereas diesel is available for 17 days stocks.

However, the official sources said maintaining the demand and supply of POL products was the prime responsibility of the Petroleum Division, which had ostensibly failed to maintain. And this becomes more clearer from the letter written by petroleum division on March 30, 2020 titled with ‘berthing of POL vessels at ports’.

The said letter available with The News mentions that the consumption of Motor Gasoline has dropped significantly due to enforcement of lockdown by provincial governments to control spread of COVID-19, which is why refineries’ operations are being compromised due to no upliftment of products by the OMCs.

The letter further mentions that in this regard, oil marketing companies and refineries were also directed to cancel their planned cargoes from April, 2020 onwards so that refineries and exploration and production (E&P) companies may be kept operational at an adequate level.

They said one of the top men of the Petroleum Division stopped import of petrol and diesel in March, which is clear from the letter with a plan to create the shortage and import at a high price. When petrol diesel was $ 7 per barrel I international market there was a ban on imports. Now that person played the role and has managed the approval from ECC to hedge prices of the 15 percent of POL imports. Now the government is importing at $34 per barrel.