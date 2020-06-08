Various sectors penalised for violation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday said the provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the federal capital, had initiated a strict action against the violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and penalized various sectors.

In order to ensure public safety, compliance of health guidelines for containment of COVID-19, dedicated teams of provinces including AJK, GB and the federal capital ensured that those not adhering to health instruction/guidelines were sensitized as SOPs compliance not only ensures individual safety, but also protects family, community and public at large thus contributing to over all healthy environment for society, said a press release.

During the last 24 hours, reports received from provinces about actions taken for SOPs compliance included Balochistan where 705 violations have been observed due to which 629 shops, 3 industries were sealed and 15 transports vehicles were fined and cautioned.

In Punjab, special teams were made for checking various markets, bazaars, transport and industrial areas where 965 shops and two industries were sealed, and 715 transport vehicles were fined on 4641 SOPs violations.

In Sindh, 81 shops were sealed, fined and issued warning on 826 SOPs violations all across the province whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 398 SOPs violations were observed in which 186 shops were sealed and 106 transport vehicles were fined.

In GB, 96 shops were sealed and 56 transport vehicles were fined on 267 violations of health guidelines and instructions.

In the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 44 SOPs violations were marked and 29 shops and 2 industries were sealed and 13 transport vehicles were fined.

In AJK, 972 SOPs violations were observed during which 168 shops were sealed and 202 transports were fined.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in order to facilitate the working of emergency responders for guidance to point of care facility and visibility of availability of beds and ventilators in various hospitals across the country arranged a special video conference from the centre with Emergency Services Heads of all provinces.

Ramzan Chippa (Chippa Amb), Ahmad (Edhi Foundation), Dr.

Hassan Orooj (DG MCI Isb), Dr Rizwan (DG 1122 Punjab), reps of Balochistan, GB & AJK participated in the conference, said a press release.

Respective heads of emergency services were briefed about their existing mechanism for provision of emergency services to public.

The NCOC apprised the emergency responders about Resource Management System (RMS) through which 15,479 hospitals are linked for visibility of various facilities and availability of inventory.

The participants were also apprised about the Pak Neghebaan App launched on Friday where 1110 hospitals have been linked to help emergency responders to reach nearest facility having availability of beds /vents.

NCOC officials encouraged emergency responders for its optimal utilization for public facilitation.

NITB was asked to share the link of App with all Emergency Service providers.

This coordination will help in mitigating challenges faced by emergency responders/ public at large and will facilitate smooth working of hospitals and health care staff.