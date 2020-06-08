Raja Adnan Sarfraz laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Son of Raja Sarfraz (late), prominent and social figure of Tahli Mori, younger brother of Raja Khurram Sarfraz (late) and cousin of Raja Irfan Imtiaz, vice president of Cantonment Board, Raja Adnan Sarfraz buried at their ancestral graveyard at Tahli Mori on Saturday.

A large number of people attended the burial. The Qul ceremony of Adnan Sarfraz will be held today (Monday) at Masjid Tahli Mori after Asr prayers, says a press release.