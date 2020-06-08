KP govt sacks hundreds of project employees in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to terminate hundreds of employees associated with different projects in merged tribal districts.

In this regard, the provincial government in the first phase has issued termination notices to 732 project employees of Livestock Department according to which their jobs will end on July 01.

Sources said the duration of contract of over 3,000 employees of 118 projects in merged tribal districts is expiring on July 01, 2020. Despite repeated demands by the employees for regularisation, the government has instead decided to sack all of them.

The most affected employees are from the Health Department where 1,855 employees of 33 projects are being sacked. The other affected employees are associated with Livestock, Agriculture, Planning and Development, Minerals, FDA and other departments.

The one-month termination notices to sacked employees have also asked them to hand over the assets of respective departments to concerned stores. They have been informed that their services are no longer required after expiry of their contracts.

Dr Naeem, a project employee of the Livestock Department, said some employees are associated with the department for last 16 years and now they have been suddenly informed that they have been sacked. He said the termination of 732 Livestock employees means end of livelihood for as many families. He said he has dedicated a long period of his professional career to his job and in return now he has received a termination letter just for the reason that tribal districts have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The affected employees of Livestock Department in Kurram tribal district have also held a protest demonstration. The protesting employees said they are associated with different projects since 2004 and now they have been rendered jobless with a single stroke of pen. They said they are overage now for other government jobs and cannot apply for it.

The employees demanded the government to introduce an act for their regularisation on the pattern of a similar act for regularisation of project employees in 2018. They said they will stage protests outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and also approach the courts against the KP government’s decision. They said they will never hesitate to stage protests outside the Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan for their rights.