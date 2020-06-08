Amid wide US protests, Democrats press anti-racism reforms

WASHINGTON: Democrats vowed Sunday to press legislation to undo systemic racism in US law enforcement as the battle for change triggered by the police killing of George Floyd began shifting from the streets to the political sphere. After another day of overwhelmingly peaceful protests across the US, President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation´s capital.

More demonstrations were expected in scores of cities Sunday, as protesters began focusing their initial outrage over Floyd´s death into demands for police reform and social justice. Trump´s tough approach to putting down protests continued to draw exceptional rebukes from top retired military officers, a group normally loath to criticize a civilian leader, reflecting a deepening of tensions between the Pentagon and the White House. On Sunday, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Colin Powell joined them, saying Trump had “drifted away” from the constitution. Powell, a Republican moderate, said Trump had weakened America´s position around the world and that he would be voting in November´s presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden.

And Condoleezza Rice, who succeeded Powell as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, told CBS she would “absolutely” advise Trump against the use of the military to contain peaceful protest. “This isn´t a battlefield,” said Rice, who was the first African American woman to be secretary of state. But administration officials again defended their approach to the unrest, with acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf telling ABC that Washington had been “a city out of control.

He credited the decrease in violence to “what the administration has done” and he denied a problem of systemic racism among police. While the administration has yet to propose any specific policy changes in response to the widespread outrage over Floyd´s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) are expected to introduce legislation Monday designed to make policing more accountable.