Head of South Korea ‘comfort women’ shelter found dead amid probe

June 8, 2020
SEOUL: A woman running a shelter for South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery has been found dead in her home, police said Sunday, amid a corruption probe involving the facility. Prosecutors are investigating claims that the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance activist group misused funds meant for the so-called “comfort women” — a euphemism for the country’s World War II sex slaves. The 60-year-old woman was believed to have taken her own life, police said. “She came home by herself and the door was locked,” police told AFP without giving the woman’s name. Officers said they did not believe anyone else was involved in her death.

