Five martyred in IOK clash

SRINAGAR: Five militants have been killed in a firefight in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK), police said Sunday, triggering clashes between locals and Indian forces in the territory. At least 50 militants and 23 soldiers have died since April during outbreaks of fighting in the part of IOK. The clash came just a week after two Pakistan embassy officials were expelled by New Delhi over spying allegations. Officials and locals said the latest bout of violence started after Indian soldiers and counterinsurgency police cordoned off Reban village in the southern Kashmir valley early Sunday on suspicions that armed militants were hiding in a home.