Mon Jun 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

Zalmay meets General Bajwa

National

Our Correspondent
RAWALPINDI: Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here on Sunday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management were discussed. According to ISPR, both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

