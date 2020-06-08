I was racially abused during IPL: Darren Sammy

SAINT LUCIA: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy lost his cool on Saturday as he learnt the meaning of a jibe which was directed at him during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with SunRisers Hyderabad. The former Windies T20 World Cup-winning skipper said that he along with Sri Lanka player Thisara Perera were subjected to chants of the racist slur when they played for SunRisers Hyderabad. He said he thought that the word meant strong black man, but now as he has realised the true meaning of the world, he is angry.