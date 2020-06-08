close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Repport
June 8, 2020

I was racially abused during IPL: Darren Sammy

National

NR
News Repport
June 8, 2020

SAINT LUCIA: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy lost his cool on Saturday as he learnt the meaning of a jibe which was directed at him during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with SunRisers Hyderabad. The former Windies T20 World Cup-winning skipper said that he along with Sri Lanka player Thisara Perera were subjected to chants of the racist slur when they played for SunRisers Hyderabad. He said he thought that the word meant strong black man, but now as he has realised the true meaning of the world, he is angry.

Latest News

More From Pakistan